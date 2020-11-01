Dorothy Mae Moore Edwards, 95, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family. Dorothy was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late Everett Sr. & Ada Yates on August 20, 1925.
Other than her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brothers, Everett Jr & Preston Yates; husbands, Hubert C. Moore & Cecil M. Edwards; infant son, Ronald Allen and her bonus granddaughter Jen.
Left to cherish her loving memory are her sons, Raymond W. Moore (Sue) & Donald M. Edwards (Susan); grandchildren, Ronnie Moore (Melissa), Aaron Miller (Nicole), Sheri Moore, Jeremy Miller (Shana), Chris Stanley (Dee), Blake Edwards, Sean Stanley, Dustin Edwards (Brenda), Lisa Van Beuren (Peter), Joe Edwards; great grandchildren, Jesse, Ashley, Ashley (Ben), Hannah (Mario), Rachel, James, Haley, Patricia, Ian, Peter III, Joey, Matthew, Jonathan, Andrew, Noah, Tayler, Tessa, Tyler, Kyle, Alexis, Christine, Skylar, Isaac, Paige, Audrey; Along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A heartfelt thank you to our hospice family at Personal Touch and Dorothy's personal caregiver, Monique.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy wishes for you to make a donation to a charity of your choice
.