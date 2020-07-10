Dorothy "Dolly" Marie Campsen, 90, of Norfolk, VA, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Unfortunately, ill health overcame her extraordinary joy for life.
She was born and raised in Charlestown, MA. While working at the Boston Navy Yard, she caught the eye of a young sailor, Bobâ€"and he caught hers. They wed, raised a family, and remained happily married for 59 years until Bob's death in 2009. The Navy kept them primarily in New England. They settled in Chesapeake, where, after a commendable 30-year career, Bob retired as a Master Chief Personnelman (PNCM).
Dolly was a dedicated mother and grandmother: She worked as an office manager to ensure that her children and, later her grandchildren had the best of everything. Dolly was proud of her children's and grandchildren's achievements; and the walls of her home were filled with pictures of her family.
In 2010, Dolly moved into the assisted-living section of Harbor's Edge, where she remained until she passed away. Quite simply, she loved the place. She was renowned for being extraordinarily social. She not only participated in every activity but also encouraged others to join in; she not only knew everyone's name but also the names of their family members; and she was a confidante and mentor to both residents and staff. Her mission, it seemed, was to know and love everyone who crossed her path. Dolly adored holidays and the ever-changing decorations, inside and outside her apartment, reflected her excitement. In addition to being a ringer at Bingo, she also enjoyed making jewelry, some of which she proudly wore to match her perfectly coordinated ensembles, but much of which she donated to raise money for various charities.
Despite her numerous friends at Harbor's Edge, Dolly never forgot her friends from Chesapeake, many of which she met during her innumerable exercise classes. These women met every month to celebrate birthdays, each other, and their 30-plus-year friendships.
Dolly was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Dolly was predeceased by her loving husband, Bobby Ray Campsen. She is survived by her son Paul K. Campsen, Esq., and his wife, Caramine White, Ph.D., of Norfolk; her daughter Arlene T. Campsen, retired special agent, IRS-CI, of Virginia Beach; her grandson, P. Jeffrey Campsen, M.D., and his wife Sarah of Park City, UT; her grandson Marc A. Campsen, Esq., and his wife Kelly of Towson, MD; her great-grandchildren Jack, Baker, and Kade Campsen of Park City, UT, and Dashiell, Jacinda, and Griffin Campsen of Towson, MD; her brother, William R. Nolan and his wife Ann of Melrose, MA; her daughter-in-law Lauren D. Campsen of Norfolk; and her loving nieces and nephews and their respective families in the greater Boston area and many cherished friends.
The family deeply thanks the wonderful nurses and staff members at Harbor's Edge who so lovingly cared for her, with special thanks to Evian Ernest and Monique Lyles.
