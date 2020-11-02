September 4, 1953 - October 22, 2020
Dorothy peacefully went to be with the Lord at the age of 67 on October 22, 2020. She worked for the city of Virginia Beach in the Parks and Recreation Dept. and Police Services Dept. She leaves behind her life partner Mark Jannamon, his sister and her good friend Louise , her daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Greg and grandson James, her brother Wayne, his wife Donna and their children Wayne, Samantha and Sarah, her brother James, his wife Tina and their children Michael, Lindsey, Hunter and Travis.
Services will be held on November 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at Courthouse Community Methodist Church 2708 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
. Condolences may be offered at www.vacremationsociety.com
Due to Covid-19 you are asked to please wear masks!