The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy May Harris Obituary
Dorothy May Harris passed away December 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Chesterfield County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Recie Webster. Dot was a kind mother, friend and grandmother. She had a kind word and a "thank you" to everyone she met; she was always positive. Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, "Pete" Harris; grandson John Musumeci; brothers Joe, Howard, and James Webster; and sister Mildred Nelson.

She is survived by her children, Donald and Pat Harris, Janice Morales, Cathy and Chips McCallum, and Debbie and John Musumeci; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and some very special friends and extended family.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 10-11:00 AM at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -