Dorothy May Harris passed away December 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Born in Chesterfield County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Recie Webster. Dot was a kind mother, friend and grandmother. She had a kind word and a "thank you" to everyone she met; she was always positive. Dot was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, "Pete" Harris; grandson John Musumeci; brothers Joe, Howard, and James Webster; and sister Mildred Nelson.
She is survived by her children, Donald and Pat Harris, Janice Morales, Cathy and Chips McCallum, and Debbie and John Musumeci; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and some very special friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 10-11:00 AM at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home with a funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 21, 2019