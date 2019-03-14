The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Dorothy McDaniel

Dorothy McDaniel Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy Jennings Best McDaniel departed this life on March 11, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA, raised in Berkley, and graduated from Maury High School.Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Wilbur and Dorothy Best; husband, Earl F. McDaniel Jr.; daughter, Kerry McDaniel; and sister, Sherrie Baydowicz. She is survived by her devoted children, Earl F. McDaniel III (JoAnn) and D. Lynne McDaniel; sister, Marion â€œDennieâ€ Markham (Forrest); caregivers, Jennifer Dautin and Mildred Gloria "Momma's Angels"; three granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and a host of several nieces and nephews. Please join us for a celebration of life on Sunday, March 17 at 2:30 p.m. at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 14, 2019
