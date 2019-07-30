|
|
Dorothy Morgan "Dolly" Holmes passed away at home July 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born and raised in Cuba. She met Robert (Bob) Holmes in Florida and they were married December 27 1949. As the wife of a Navy pilot she lived in several places stateside, as well as in Japan. Upon Bobâ€™s military retirement they spent many years in the San Diego area before relocating to the Norfolk, VA area to be close to family.
Dollyâ€™s employment over the years included working as a book clerk at Ernest Hemingwayâ€™s shop in Havana, a financial accountant for the US Navy, a clerk at a law firm, a Spanish language teacher for elementary school students, a department manager at Garfinkles Department Store, and a dental assistant. She also volunteered for the Red Cross, and was an active member of FOCUS, a childrenâ€™s advocacy group.
She had many interests and talents. She enjoyed painting in oils, painting on silk in the tradition of Japanese silk painting and was also a talented porcelain china painter as a member of the World Organization of China Painters. She had an extensive collection of cookbooks. She loved entertaining, cooking, and creating professionally decorated cakes! She studied Japanese flower design and created many beautiful arrangements. She played a good game of doubles tennis and she was an active sailing and teaching member of the Navy Yacht Club and an active member of the Coronado Cays Yacht Club.
Most importantly she was a wonderful mother and wife. She is survived by her beloved husband, Bob of nearly 70 years, who was her lifelong love and champion; her daughters, Dora Lee Taylor and her husband, Jeffrey Davidson, of Portsmouth, VA and Desiree Scherini, of Washington, DC. Her daughter, Dorothy (Karen) Miller, predeceased her in 2014. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, Cole Miller, Brett Shomaker and wife,Lauren, Kimberly Miller, Robert Miller, Lea Scherini, Victoria Scherini and Grant Scherini, and 6 great grandchildren.
This memorial would be incomplete without sharing the unique qualities that endeared Dolly to everyone she met. She loved to dance, to sing, and to laugh. She was spunky and could be feisty. She was kind and loving to friends and strangers. She often had psychic intuition that surprised others. A favorite song she especially loved singing was â€œI Could Have Danced All Nightâ€. Now, she can dance all night and day, joyfully lifted above.
We love you.
The family will receive friends for viewing and visitation at the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. at 1501 Colonial Ave., Norfolk, VA on Wednesday evening, July 31, from 6 until 8 P.M. Funeral services will be held the following day, Thursday, August 1st at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Rev. Brian Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdolver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019