|
|
Dorothy "Docie" Mustin, 90, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral Services will be on February 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church with interment in the Campground Cemetery immediately following.
Docie was born in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Clara and L. D. Mustin, Sr. She graduated high school, took a job as a bookkeeper with Paul H. Rose Corporation, worked hard, and was eventually promoted to Accountant Manager. Even though she never birthed any children of her own, she was like a mother to many, especially Patsy. She later took a job with S & K Sales Company as the Senior Accountant in Norfolk, Virginia. Dorothy retired in 1998, moved to Christ's Sanctified Holy Church Campground in Perry, Georgia, in 1999, and when her health declined, moved to the Church Home. A lady with a heart of gold, Docie will be remembered as the one who made strides in the business world proving that women can have careers outside the home. Docie was predeceased by her parents; and her brothers, L. D. Mustin, Jr. and Doyle Wayne Mustin.
Survivors include her brother, Jack (Cherri) Mustin of Virginia Beach, VA; her sister, Patsy (Jim) Smith of Bloomington, IL, formerly Jemison, AL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has the arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 5, 2020