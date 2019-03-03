Dorothy Ould Butler, 90, of Westminster Canterbury, passed away on February 28, 2019. Dot, as she was known, was born in Appomattox, VA on July 25, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Lyle Herman and Viola Ethel Ould. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Alton M. Butler, and 2 brothers, Richard and William Ould.She is survived by her 3 children, Sharon, Alton Jr. â€œSonnyâ€, Allyson and wife Yvonne Perry, and granddaughter Rebecca Butler and husband Tomoshiro Watanabe.Dot graduated from Maury High School. She began raising her family in Norfolk and moved to Bay Colony in Virginia Beach in the early 1950s. She worked with Al in their land surveying business until they retired in 1990. They moved to Westminster Canterbury in 2004.Dot spent countless hours making costumes and driving her kids and granddaughter to riding, tennis, band, baton, scouts and dance lessons, all while working full time in the family business. After retirement, she and Al enjoyed travelling frequently to St. Michaelâ€™s Maryland for much deserved vacations. The family would like to thank the 2nd floor staff of the Hoy Center at Westminster Canterbury for their excellent and passionate care provided over the last 3 years. A special thanks to Reverend Jenny Spivey, Phara Solon, Lori, Angela, Sheila, Jessica, Abigael and all the others who made sure her every need was met. A very special thanks to her private duty nurses Cece and Janna who were with her daily and looked after her like family, and Rachel Buttler who coordinated additional care.The family will receive friends on Monday evening, March 4th at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1264 Great Neck Road from 6:30 until 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be on Tuesday, March 5th at Princess Anne Memorial Park at 9:00 am.A memorial service will be held at Westminster Canterbury on Sunday, March 10th at 1:00 pm. There will be a reception to follow in the Anderson Bayview Room.The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, the Virginia Beach SPCA or the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary