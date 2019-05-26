Dorothy Pace Van Dyke, 87, of Chesapeake, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, peacefully in her room at Cedar Manor, where she received loving care for nearly five years.Born in Franklin County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Pace and Mabel Pace Jackson. She was also predeceased by her husband, James A. Van Dyke, Sr.; her brother, Fuller Pace; and a granddaughter, Whitney Van Dyke . Dot will be remembered as a devoted homemaker, who made her family a priority in her life. For many years, she taught Sunday school at Centerville Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Paula Womack and husband, Ronnie; a son, James A. Van Dyke, Jr. and wife, Margaret; grandchildren, Andy Womack, Lisa Hoever, and Sara Furth; 5 great-grandchildren and one on the way! She is also survived by three sisters, Isabel, Evelyn and Marie. A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. A reception will follow the service at the funeral home.The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to her caretakers from A+ Healthcare Partners, Ebony, Besha, Jaylin and Sylvia. Memorial contributions can be made to the local chapter of the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 26, 2019