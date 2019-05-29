Dorothy Pannill Lewis, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in a local hospital. Born in Culpepper County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Fannie Lewis Hume Pannill and Elisha Clay Pannill. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Irwin M. Lewis, Sr. Dorothy attended the Jefferson School of Commerce in Charlottesville. Dorothy met Irwin when he was an Engineering student at the University of Virginia, and they were wed in the University Chapel in 1944. Dorothy was also employed as a bookkeeper at the Peopleâ€™s Bank of Charlottesville while Irwin attended Law School at the University. During WWII she operated an electromechanical computer at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD while her husband was in the Army. She went on to work at the Army War College in Washington while Irwin was at the US Patent Office. Dorothy and Irwin eventually settled in Westchester County, NY. Dorothy attended the Barbizon School of Modeling where she refined her lifelong sense of style and subsequently secured some modeling jobs before starting her family. In 1980 Dorothy and Irwin retired to Virginia Beach. Dorothy was a resident of the Ballentine in Norfolk for the past 12 years. She was a member of Old Donation Episcopal Church in Virginia Beach. Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, Lewis and William Pannill, and her sisters, Marguerite Pruitt and Grace Kelley Chapman. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Patricia L. Kauffman and her husband, Scott of Newtown, PA; her son, The Reverend Canon Irwin M. â€œWinâ€ Lewis, Jr. and his wife, Cathy of Norfolk; 3 grandchildren, Anna Lewis of Washington, D.C. , Richard Kauffman of Harrison, NJ, and Gregory Kauffman and his wife, Emily Ding of Trumbull, CT. A Memorial Celebration of Her Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st in Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Jess Stribling officiating. Interment will follow in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ and St. Lukeâ€™s Episcopal Church, 560 W. Olney Road, Norfolk, VA 23507. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through hdoliver.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019