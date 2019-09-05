|
|
Dorothy Perryman Fink, age 86, went home to the Lord on September 3, 2019. Dorothy was born in Maryland. In addition to being a dedicated loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dorothy also loved to travel, spend time with her family and enjoyed being a frequent visitor of Las Vegas.
Dorothy served as a member and officer of the Order of the Eastern Star, worked at General Electric and continued to remain active in the business operations of Fink's Body Shop for forty-five years.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Steven Fink and wife Linda, Michael Fink and wife Marsha and Candy Fink Fawcett and husband Roger; grandchildren, Rachel Wilson and husband Deshawn, Lesley Anderson and husband Ken, Kendall Hughes and husband Phillip, Matthew Fink, Michael Pope and husband Alec, Jessica Fly and husband TJ, Jason Fawcett and wife Lindsey, Beth Ann Hagerty and husband Tim, Karen Callahan and husband Shawn, Kathy Lancaster and husband Taz; twenty-three great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Ernie Perryman and her children, Marcie Perryman, and Donnie Perryman.
Dorothy is reunited in heaven with her loving husband, Morris Fink; her parents, Dorothy and Michael Perryman; her three brothers, Michael, Donald and David Perryman.
The entire Fink Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Commonwealth Living, Churchland House, her care-giver Dana Wilson, and her faithful granddaughter Rachel for the loving and compassionate care they provided to Mrs. Fink during her last years.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 3 pm in Loving Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Union Mission-Thanksgiving Fund in Mrs. Fink's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019