Dorothy "Dot" Pittman Ayers, died May 5, 2020. Dot was born in Hoke Co., NC to the late Alphus Worth Pittman and Mae Davis Pittman. She grew up in Camden Co., NC, attended Camden High School and was the captain of the cheerleading squad. That is where Dot met her husband James. She spent her entire career working for telephone companies. Dot worked for 35 years for Norfolk/Carolina Telephone Company and finished up her career with Verizon. After retirement she enjoyed spending time with James at their home in the Outer Banks and meeting new friends. Dot was predeceased by siblings, Elizabeth Bunce, Hazel Tucker, Glenn Pittman, Shelby Upton, Lucille Hubbard, and Jimmy Pittman.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 60 years, James Ayers; daughter, Melinda Mae Leidig (Karl) of Kitty Hawk, NC; grandsons, Clifford B. Leidig (Kirsten) and M. Gabriel Leidig (Shelly); great grandchildren, Makayla, Grant, Maeve, and Owen Leidig; siblings, Larry Pittman (Diana) of Camden, NC, Carolyn Whitley of Battleboro, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date. For information and to express condolences to the family please visit www.altmeyerfh.com.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 60 years, James Ayers; daughter, Melinda Mae Leidig (Karl) of Kitty Hawk, NC; grandsons, Clifford B. Leidig (Kirsten) and M. Gabriel Leidig (Shelly); great grandchildren, Makayla, Grant, Maeve, and Owen Leidig; siblings, Larry Pittman (Diana) of Camden, NC, Carolyn Whitley of Battleboro, NC; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date. For information and to express condolences to the family please visit www.altmeyerfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.