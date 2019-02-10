|
|
Dorothy L. Fagan, 94, passed away February 7, 2019 at home. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dorothy, Bonnie and David; eight grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and a special niece, Lynn. She is also survived by four brothers.During her lifetime she enjoyed nothing more than getting together with her large family.She will be remembered for her sweet manner, calm spirit, kindness and love for her family. She loved and enjoyed all of Godâ€™s creation. Condolences may be left for Dorothyâ€™s family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 10, 2019