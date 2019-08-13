|
Dorothy Ruth DuRant, 79, of Chesapeake, VA passed August 2, 2019. Born in Dania, Florida and reared in Norfolk and Princess Anne County, she was the loving daughter of Evelyn McCullough DuRant and Raymond Heyward Durant. She was predeceased by her half-brother L. â€œJeffâ€ Knox. Left to cherish her memory is her niece Jeffney (Alan) Fletcher of Cumming, GA along with her two great nieces Maci and Allie. She will be missed most by her life-long friend Anne â€œTommieâ€ Thompson and other close friends, and especially by her church family from First Baptist Norfolk.
Dorothy was a class of â€™57 graduate from Princess Anne High School, Class of â€™61 graduate from Radford College with a degree in Secondary Health and Physical Education, and received her Masterâ€™s Degree from George Washington University. She held a position in the Virginia Beach Public Schools for 37 years, 36 at Kellam High School where she was a pioneer for women athletics.
Dorothy, better known as â€œDotâ€, was inducted into the Kellam Sports Hall of Fame on August 13th, 2010. Dot was a motivating presence behind the initiation of female sports. When Proposition 48 was passed supporting womenâ€™s participation in athletics she became a driving force in the Virginia Beach Schools System and the state of Virginia. She was the first girls gymnastics, basketball, softball, and field hockey coach at Kellam, and started her coaching with the cheerleader squad. She was successful in competition, but the primary reason she believed in participation in sports was the real life lessons learned that benefit all those who are part of a team. In 1997 she was awarded the Kellam Teacher of the Year and the Herff Jones Apple awards.
After Dot retired in 1997, she continued to serve as a member of the steering committee of the Kellam Hall of Fame Golf Tournament, which was very dear to her heart. As a sponsor of the Monogram Club, she created the Jim Webster Memorial Scholarship. Dot served her church regularly through volunteering for various roles, and took special pride in her participation with Bible School Summer Camp. Friends and colleagues often referred to Dot as a good Christian woman who always demonstrated great grace of character in life and through her instruction.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August, 13th 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Family Choice Funeral Funerals & Cremations, 5401 Indian River Road, Virginia Beach, VA. Memorial Service will be on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Road, Norfolk, VA. Burial will be private. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 13, 2019