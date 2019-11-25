|
|
Dorothy Sweat (Dee) Grant passed away on November 22, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1926 to the late Dorothy H. and Wilson T. Sweat in Jacksonville, Florida. Mrs. Grant was preceded in death by her son Gary Wilson Cox; her sister Francis S. Landon; as well as two previous husbands James H. Cox and Robert Fleming, Jr. Her husband Philip R. Grant also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son James Douglas Cox and wife Shirlene W. Cox; granddaughter Jessie Cox Donnelly and husband Patrick; and step-grandson Zacharia Smith. She is also survived by two nephews and two cousins.
Mrs. Grant attended Mary Baldwin College and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC in 1947 where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was a long time resident of Charlotte, NC before moving to Virginia Beach in 1968. She was a founding member of the Seaweeds Circle of the Kings Daughters and an active member of the Broad Bay Island Garden Club for many years.
She loved gardening, golf, sewing and her dogs. Although her family was always her first concern, she was also active in Bayside Christian Church.
A graveside service will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Bayside Christian Church Memorial Fund, 2224 Greenwell Road, Virginia Beach, VA or a . You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019