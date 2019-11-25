The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Grant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy S. Grant


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy S. Grant Obituary
Dorothy Sweat (Dee) Grant passed away on November 22, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1926 to the late Dorothy H. and Wilson T. Sweat in Jacksonville, Florida. Mrs. Grant was preceded in death by her son Gary Wilson Cox; her sister Francis S. Landon; as well as two previous husbands James H. Cox and Robert Fleming, Jr. Her husband Philip R. Grant also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son James Douglas Cox and wife Shirlene W. Cox; granddaughter Jessie Cox Donnelly and husband Patrick; and step-grandson Zacharia Smith. She is also survived by two nephews and two cousins.

Mrs. Grant attended Mary Baldwin College and graduated from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC in 1947 where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She was a long time resident of Charlotte, NC before moving to Virginia Beach in 1968. She was a founding member of the Seaweeds Circle of the Kings Daughters and an active member of the Broad Bay Island Garden Club for many years.

She loved gardening, golf, sewing and her dogs. Although her family was always her first concern, she was also active in Bayside Christian Church.

A graveside service will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Bayside Christian Church Memorial Fund, 2224 Greenwell Road, Virginia Beach, VA or a . You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -