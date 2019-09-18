|
Dorothy Squires Jennings, 84, went home to be with her Lord on September 14, 2019. Dorothy was born in Old Norfolk County to the late Basil and Dorothy Kearse Squires. She was a member of Moyock Baptist Church, the Faith Bible Class and the Great Bridge Senior Citizens Group. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Jennings and a nephew, Basil Rawls.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Robert Jennings II (Allyson) of Moyock and Steven "Randy" Jennings of Richmond; honorary daughter, Linda Conley (Tom) of Smithfield; sister, Elizabeth Rawls of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Nicholas Jennings (Jamie), and Jason and Joshua Beasley; 4 nephews; 1 niece; and a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 3:00 pm at Moyock Baptist Church with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019