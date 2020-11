Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy S. Rawles of Suffolk, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Left to cherish her precious memories are her two sons, Michael V. Rawles and Milton R. Rawles. The funeral service will be held, 10:30 a.m. Saturday November 7, 2020 at Zion Community Church - Port Norfolk in Portsmouth, Virginia. A viewing will be from 2-6pm Friday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store