Dorothy Smith Greiner, 78, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Dotty was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Stanley E. and Nellie Baines Smith. Dotty retired from QVC call center. She was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda S. Haskett. She is survived by two daughters, Becky L. Wyatt (Steve) and Betty G. Powell (Russ); her sister and best friend, Peggy S. Hoover; two grandchildren, Danielle Haynes and Alex Wyatt; three great grandchildren, Sadie, Gavin and Asher Haynes; and a host of loving extended family and friends.A graveside service will be held at 11 AM, Monday, June 10, in Olive Branch Cemetery, by Rev. Arron Brittain. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Sunday from 6 to 7:30 PM. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 8, 2019