Dorothy Smith Latham
1931 - 2020
Dorothy Smith Latham, 89, died December 2, 2020. She was born May 2, 1931 at the original Leigh Memorial Hospital. Dorothy was a graduate of Maury High School, Class of 1949. She attended Mary Washington College and the Norfolk division of the College of William & Mary- now ODU. She excelled in the arts of cooking, penmanship and making a house a home.

Dorothy is survived by her husband of 68 years of marriage William Franklin "Frank" Latham, Jr. She is also survived by her two devoted sons William "Bill" Franklin Latham, III and wife, Lynn, and David Lee Latham; beloved grandson, William "Will" Franklin Latham IV; dear cousin, Jean Houchins; special friend, John Walton; and godchild, Hannah Habeeb.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers please give a small bouquet of flowers to someone with a message of your love and appreciation. Please visit her webpage at www.smithandwilliamsnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
