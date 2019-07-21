The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
1489 Laskin Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
Dorothy Steeg Obituary
Dorothy Steeg, 92, passed away at home on July 15, 2019. Dot was a Navy wife, homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was pre deceased by her husband of 61 years, CDR Elvin H. Steeg, USN, Retired and grandson, H. Eddie Lindstrom, III.

She is survived by a daughter, Sondra Lindstrom (H.E. Dink), son, David Steeg and daughter, Lynnae Rea (Danny), five grandchildren, and eleven grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday July 26, 2019 from 6-8 PM in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A Funeral service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1489 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23451 on Saturday at 11:00 AM followed by interment in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. To view the full obit and offer online condolences to the family please visit hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019
