Mrs. Dorothy Sutton Jones, wife of Robert Jones and the late James T. Sutton, Sr., daughter of the late R. Guy Thrasher and Grace Cherry Thrasher was born September 3, 1921 in Norfolk County, Virginia. She attended the public schools of Norfolk County and was a graduate of Portlock High School and attended Mary Washington College. At an early age she was a self-proclaimed "tom-boy". Growing up on Greenbrier Farms in Chesapeake, Virginia, she described her childhood and teenage years as idyllic. The quote she often said was, "The farm was the absolute best place to live for me".
She quietly departed this life Monday, September 7 at her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James T. Sutton, Sr. ("Mickey"), her son, James T. Sutton, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Virginia, her sister, Marian Clark of Roanoke, Virginia, and her grandson, Steven Matthew Burnett.
She married her second love in September of 1995. To Dot, Bob was everything and together they spent many years traveling the United States and the world.
Mrs. Jones was an active member of Thalia Trinity Presbyterian Church for many years. She served the church in many ways by chairing various committees and helping with the youth programs. Helping people in need was important to her and she showed her caring attitude by volunteering for Meals on Wheels for many years. For those who knew her, giving back to others defined how she lived her life. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. To her grandchildren she was lovingly known as Muv, meaning "Mother Love".
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Ken Sutton (Shirley), Randy Sutton (Irene) and Anne Wilson (Arthur), all of Virginia Beach, Virginia; eight grandchildren: Jamie Sutton, Rob Sutton, Matt Sutton, Adam Sutton, Heather Strock, Scott Burnett, Julie Riggs, and Carrie Evans; fourteen great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral will be held privately due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Meals on Wheels, 3750 Sentara Way, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23452, Norfolk Botanical Gardens, 6700 Azalea Garden Road, Norfolk, Virginia 23518, or your favorite charity
.
The family would like to thank Mrs. Jones' wonderful caregiver, Mrs. Cara Fleener. Mrs. Jones quality of life was immensely improved due to Cara's dedication, love, and compassion. Condolences may of offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com