Dorothy "Dottie" Bell Truesdale, 79, of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away on April 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on March 21, 1940 in Winnsboro, South Carolina, to the late Wayne Sidney Bell and Ida Taylor Bell. Dottie was a graduate of Statesville Senior High School and Mitchell Community College. Known as a committed and hard-working woman throughout her life, Dottie provided for her family by owning and operating Travel Associates, Inc. for over 35 years. She also was employed as a secretary/bookkeeper with P.S. West Construction Company and as a cost accountant for Fluid-Flow, Inc. In addition to her parents, Dottie was preceded in death by beloved husband James Wesley "Wes" Truesdale, granddaughters Amelia and Grace Blankenship, brother Homer Lee Bell and nephew Michael Lee Bell. Dottie had a passion for gardening and cooking - she combined her two favorite hobbies to create amazing meals and get-togethers for her family and many friends. No occasion was too small for one of Dottie's epic celebrations. Dottie was well known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Dottie's home was always filled with love and laughter. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Mandy (Wendell) Brooks of Salisbury; Libby (Michael) Blankenship of Virginia Beach, VA; brothers Grady (Helen) Bell, John Bell; sisters Patsy Morrison, Lin (Ray) Detitta, Carolyn (Tim) Gossett; grandchildren Sam (Ashley) Brooks and Joe Brooks; treasured fur babies Annie and Murphy; a multitude of cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives; special angels of mercy Shelia Little, Crystal Pope Jessica Corum and Alisha Dallas. Family and friends meant everything to Dottie, and she loved every member of her extended family with all her heart. The family will greet friends and relatives for visitation from 7-8:30 PM Monday (Apr. 15) at Summerset Funeral Home in Salisbury. The funeral service and burial will be held at 10 am on Tuesday, April 16 at Salisbury VA National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Boulevard, Salisbury, NC with Rev. Philip Tonnesen and Rev. Julie Tonnesen officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury NC 28144 in Dottie's memory and to honor the amazing care and comfort given to Dottie and her family. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Truesdale family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.