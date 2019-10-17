The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Dorothy Virginia Garrison Hicks Obituary
Dorothy Hicks passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Autumn Care of Chesapeake on October 14, 2019. She is survived by her four devoted children; Gail Garrison Brooks (Paul), Vickie Garrison Gay (Rex), Dell Garrison and George Bernard Garrison, Sr. (Sheilda); two sisters, Ann McPherson and Almetta Ivey; one brother, Edward Ivey; five grandchildren, Tracee Garrison White, Jermaine Johnson, George Garrison, Jr., Matthew Garrison and Jason Anderson; seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church South Hill. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel, Pastor Michael R. Toliver, Officiating. Family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm, Friday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019
