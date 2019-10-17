|
Dorothy Hicks passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Autumn Care of Chesapeake on October 14, 2019. She is survived by her four devoted children; Gail Garrison Brooks (Paul), Vickie Garrison Gay (Rex), Dell Garrison and George Bernard Garrison, Sr. (Sheilda); two sisters, Ann McPherson and Almetta Ivey; one brother, Edward Ivey; five grandchildren, Tracee Garrison White, Jermaine Johnson, George Garrison, Jr., Matthew Garrison and Jason Anderson; seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church South Hill. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel, Pastor Michael R. Toliver, Officiating. Family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm, Friday at Metropolitan, Portsmouth.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 17, 2019