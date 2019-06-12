Dorothy Virginia Harris, 102, passed away June 6, 2019. The daughter of Roland Cook and Fannie Sedgwick, she was born on January 19, 1917 in Montgomery County, Maryland and resided in the 700 block of Pleasant Way, Chesapeake, VA. On March 25, 1938 in New York, Albert Harris and Dorothy V. Cook were united in holy matrimony. One daughter, Diane Dolores McKee was born to this union. Dorothy leaves to remember her life a loving daughter; son-in-law, John R. McKee; a sister, Laura M. Poindexter; three grandchildren, Peter, Melanie, and Caryn; six great-grandchildren, Xzavina, Saba, Cammeren, Kennedy, Chancellor, and Yesenia; two great-great-grandchildren, Xâ€™Zariah and Xâ€™Zaire; nephew and nieces; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Harris and grandson, John. Dorothy was baptized in 1974 as a Jehovahâ€™s Witness and served 45 years as a faithful and loyal servant of Jehovah. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Wednesday, June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Kingdom Hall of Jehovahâ€™s Witnesses, 681 Oak Grove Rd., Chesapeake, VA on Thursday, June 13, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary