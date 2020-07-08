1/1
Dottie Hayes Leathers
Dottie Hayes Leathers, 69, transitioned on July 1, 2020, due to heart complications. She was born in Portsmouth, VA to Mary and Frazier McCoy. She is survived by her husband James Leathers.

Dottie leaves to cherish her memories, her sister Mary; three brothers, Willie (Barbara Jean) of Connecticut, Conrad of North Carolina, and Winston "Sooner"; son, Antonio "Tony" (Maria); daughter, Tonya; six grandchildren, Shakola, Stacey "Papa," Antonio "TJ," Tania, Jakoby, Nia, Zaniah, and Darius; many nieces and nephews; and a huge host of extended "children," all whom she loved deeply.

Visitation will be held this Thursday, July 9, from 3-5 pm at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services. Please join us in celebrating her life on Friday, July 10, at 3 pm at the funeral home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
J. T. Fisher Funeral Services
JUL
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
J. T. Fisher Funeral Services
