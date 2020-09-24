1/1
Dotty Peterkin
1936 - 2020
Mrs. Dotty Peterkin, 84, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1936 in Bishopville, South Carolina to the late Aaron and Annabelle Abrams. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband, Ali Peterkin; and four siblings. She leaves to continue her legacy, five children, Barbara Whitehead, Lolita Abrams, Sophia Peterkin, Ali Peterkin Jr., Alyiah Peterkin; twelve grandchildren; and two siblings. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11am, Saturday, September 26, 2020, with a viewing from 6:30-8:30pm, Friday, both at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
06:30 - 08:30 PM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
