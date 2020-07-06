1/
Doug Allen
1942 - 2020
SUFFOLK - Douglas Marvin Allen, 78, of Suffolk died at his residence on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was born in Zebulon, Georgia on May 6, 1942 to the late Henry C. and Johnette R. Allen. He graduated from Pike County High in Georgia in 1960 and from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1965, the first Pike Co. graduate to do so.

From Georgia to Virginia, Mr. Allen's career as a credit manager included Swift Fertilizer, Virginia Chemicals, Sandler Foods, Doughtie's Foods and Ferguson Enterprises. In 2007, he won the Joseph C. Addington Credit Professional of the year award.

Doug enjoyed, reading, history, fishing and especially family. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Smithfield, VA.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Taylor Allen of Suffolk, his son, David Allen and his wife Jennifer of Zebulon, GA; a sister, Kay Green and husband Roger of Meansville, GA; sister in law, Joyce Ellis and husband Royce of Smithfield, VA; three grandchildren, Drew, Luke and Lydia Allen all of Zebulon, GA and many nieces and nephews, including Mike and Sue Ellis of Surry, VA.

A special thank you to nephew Mike Ellis and his wife Sue, and to friends and family for their love and support at this difficult time.

A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. Viewing hours will be at the funeral home from 3 - 5 PM on Monday and the hour before the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Molena City Cemetery in Molena, Georgia later in the week.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
JUL
7
Viewing
02:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
JUL
7
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
