Douglas "Doug" Howlett passed Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by his beloved sons and devoted wife in a local hospital. He was born 76 years ago in that same hospital to Ruth M. Howlett and Joseph H. Howlett Sr. Both of his parents predeceased him. Doug was the baby and youngest son of a large and loving family. He had two brothers and five sisters. Both brothers, Joseph Jr. "Jack" Howlett and Harvey Howlett, predeceased him. Of the sisters, Dorothy "Dot" Fowler and Peggy Brown also predeceased him. Doug is survived by sisters Barbara Newell (John), Connie Jones and Joyce Wilson (David). Doug and his siblings loved family and he is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, their spouses and their children, grandnieces and grandnephews. All were special to Doug and he loved each one.



The most important thing in Doug's life was his relationship with each of his three sons, Doug Jr. (Veronika), Christopher "Chris" (Susan) and Bryan (Joanne). A perfect day for Doug was any day he spent time with a son and if he could be with more than one at a time, it was heaven on earth for him. Doug was blessed with three grandchildren, Logan, Cade and Zenna Howlett and he loved them dearly.



Doug was always busy and he had many interests, which included activities such as hunting and fishing, attending NASCAR races, golfing, and projects. Doug lived to work on a project. Those with which he engaged in these activities became his "framily" and those relationships were of great value to him. He was a member of the United Hunt Club in Southampton County, Va., for many years and the clubhouse was like a second home to him. Eventually the Club declined so he and his "band of brothers" transitioned to the private property of the Howwin Farm and the Blue House Farm. These were his favorite places in the world along with Walt Disney World, Fla., and Hilton Head Island, S.C., where he vacationed with framily and family. Another special place for Doug was the "Mountain House" where he loved to work and relax. Doug always had a project, if not multiple projects, and he would cajole his sons and framily into his projects. It was difficult to say no to Doug; he could charm most anyone into agreement. He loved being productive and reveled in accomplishment. Those traits often made a positive difference in other's lives. Fortunately, he was a great role model for his sons and they carry on his example of hard work, love of family and framily, and being a "good guy."



Also special to Doug were his framily associated with Culpeper, Va., Eddie Buchanan and Eddie Tolson. Eddie Buchanan was Doug's "brother from another mother," and Doug felt his loss keenly.



Another special place to Doug was Pocahontas, Va., where he worked for a year in the mid 1990's. The people in that area were so hospitable that he kept them in his heart for the remainder of his life. Southwest Virginia was special to Doug and in his latter years, he missed visiting.



In the early 1980s, Doug experienced a deep sense of failure and loss when he and the mother of his sons, Diana Carter, divorced. However, in typical Doug style, he bounced back and retained his sense of family with her and her immediate family. Earlier this year he lost his beloved "momma-in-law," who joined his beloved "papa-in -law" in heaven.



One of the reasons he bounced back was because he met his "next wife," as he would introduce her those early years, Teresa. She would correct him to say "last wife." And she was. Teresa was with him through thick and thin for 33 years of marriage. Doug loved her mother, Margaret Stanley, like she was his own. They spent many good years together, working together as well, until she passed in 2009. He said marrying Teresa was a package deal, because Margaret came with her. He adopted Teresa's family and cared for them like he had known them forever. That was his way.



In 2017, Doug experienced a traumatic injury that resulted in paraplegia and changed his life and the lives of those that loved him forever. He never gave up. And he faced all the challenges with an unfailing positive outlook that often made him a favorite of healthcare workers. He had a joke and a smile for everyone. He could also be a grinch and a grouch but would quickly move on to the next thing. Teresa was his main caregiver and he was rarely without her except when his sons and his BBF Neal Windley would accompany him on an outing.



Doug was blessed with faithful friends who gathered around during these past difficult years. Andy Anderson, who worked with Doug on so many projects, would regularly visit Doug and they would go out for Chinese food, a favorite activity. Doug's hunting buddies transitioned to poker buddies and the monthly poker game with Neal, Pat Patterson, Bill and Mark Bostic, and Doug Jr. were a much-anticipated event. Central to Doug's interests was the theme of fellowship; he loved being with people and was almost never alone.



Teresa loved him beyond measure and he her. His other constant companion was his beloved Knucklehead, a pit bull rescue. The two of them were a mutual admiration society. Teresa refers to him as Doug's four-legged son. If he could have been a hands-on caregiver, he would have because he knew the routines so well. As it was, he cared for Doug from the floor beside him. Knucklehead, like so many of us, is lost without him.



Doug came from a family of "elevator men." His brothers Jack and Harvey, as well as Doug, spent their entire adult lives working "in the trade." His son Bryan is currently an "elevator man" carrying on the family tradition. Doug owned and operated several local businesses, including Old Dominion Elevator and Howlett Elevator. Both were successful ventures that he sold to larger entities. He was a fixture in the local elevator business arena and brought many mechanics "into the trade" until his retirement. Doug took pride in his work and again, considered many of his long-standing customers as framily and continued some associations as friends into his retirement. Doug was also a partner with his son Chris in Howlett Enterprises, which continues in operation.



Doug will be sorely missed by many people in all walks of life. The world is a little less caring place without his presence.



Final arrangements for Doug are being handled by Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm. Services will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 and begin at 1 pm.



For those that wish to make a donation, Doug supported Center for Christian Action in Pocahontas, Va., as well as the Salvation Army and the Union Mission.



Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.