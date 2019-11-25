|
Douglas Glendon Franklin, 75, of the 5200 block of Greenbrook Drive, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in a local hospital. He was a native of Montvale, Virginia, and was the son of the late Alton Kline Franklin and Mary Barton Franklin. He was preceded in death by his son Douglas G. Franklin, Jr., and his wife, Rosemary Hoffman Franklin.
Doug retired from the United States Navy after 22 years service to his country and was a Vietnam Veteran. He later worked for the United States Civil Service in Fort Drum, New York, from 1986 to 2001. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the .
He is survived by his loving son, Ronald L. Franklin of Portsmouth, his sisters, Florence Swain of Petersburg, Virginia and Pam Mason of Hampton, Virginia., his brothers, Alton K. Franklin, Jr., and his wife, Evelyn of Bedford County, Virginia and Palmer Franklin of Montvail, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Albert Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019