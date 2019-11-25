The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Franklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Glendon Franklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Glendon Franklin Obituary
Douglas Glendon Franklin, 75, of the 5200 block of Greenbrook Drive, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in a local hospital. He was a native of Montvale, Virginia, and was the son of the late Alton Kline Franklin and Mary Barton Franklin. He was preceded in death by his son Douglas G. Franklin, Jr., and his wife, Rosemary Hoffman Franklin.

Doug retired from the United States Navy after 22 years service to his country and was a Vietnam Veteran. He later worked for the United States Civil Service in Fort Drum, New York, from 1986 to 2001. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the .

He is survived by his loving son, Ronald L. Franklin of Portsmouth, his sisters, Florence Swain of Petersburg, Virginia and Pam Mason of Hampton, Virginia., his brothers, Alton K. Franklin, Jr., and his wife, Evelyn of Bedford County, Virginia and Palmer Franklin of Montvail, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be in Albert Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.

Memorial donations may be made to the .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -