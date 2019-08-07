|
Douglas Gordon Clark, 87, left this world on August 4, 2019. Born February 13, 1932 in North Carolina, he was the son of Mary Marshall Clark and William Bernard Clark. He was a graduate of Norview High School in Norfolk, a Korean War Veteran, and retired from United Airlines.
He is survived by his loving wife Jacki, his children Debbie, Danny, Tony (Candi), and Annette Ambrose (Larry), stepchildren Teresa and Randy, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his brother Bobby Sanford Clark and grandson Douglas Edward Clark.
His enjoyment in life was his family, hunting, old cars, and his miniature horse farm. He knew how to fix pretty much anything. Forever in our hearts, he will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for the outdoors and farm live, and his loving care for his family and his animals.
In honor of Dougâ€™s wishes, in lieu of a memorial service and flowers, donations may be made in memory of Douglas Edward Clark for cancer research at The Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kingâ€™s Daughters.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 7, 2019