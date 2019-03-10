89, of Chesterfield, Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019. He was born January 22, 1930, in Roanoke, Va., son of the late General and Rachel Young. On September 29, 1955, he married the love of his life, Wilma King Young, who survives him. After serving a brief period in the U.S. Navy, he received general discharge under honorable conditions. Reverend Young graduated from Holmes Bible College and dedicated his life to full time ministry through The International Pentecostal Holiness Church until his retirement after 62 years at the age of 85. He also served as Volunteer Chaplain for the Chesterfield County Fire Department. He is survived by four children, Carolyn Truitt and her husband Fil, of Bowling Green, Va., Roger Young and his wife, Cindy, Richard Young and his wife, Dolores and Faith Young, all of Chesterfield, Va.; grandchildren, Stephen Truitt (Michelle), Erica Hall (Mark), Jessica Cowardin (Stephen), Heather Agnew (Michael), Timothy, Joshua, David and Patrick; seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Elsie Amstutz, of Mineola, Fla. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Blileyâ€™s-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13. Interment in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Paralyzed Veterans of America, www.pva.org, or Chosen People Ministries, www.chosenpeople.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary