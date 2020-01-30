|
|
Douglas Lionel Keller, 89, of Virginia Beach was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, January 29, 2020. Doug was born August 14, 1930 to the late David and Mabel Keller in Newport News, Virginia. He was a 1947 graduate of Newport News High School.
Doug served his country proudly as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corp for two years. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Norfolk and served as a Deacon for many years. In his spare time Doug was an avid woodworker and spent many hours painting.
In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Doug was predeceased by his sisters; Shirley Walker and June Bright, and his brothers; Paul Keller and Harry Keller.
He leaves behind his wife of forty-four years Sandra Keller and his children; David (Paula), Roger (Kate), four grandchildren; Amelia (John), Sarah, Aaron, Douglas, stepsons; Donald Baker (Josie), Scott Baker (Jennifer), step grandchildren; Blake (Doug's pride and joy), Lance, Darian, Ryan, and Elijah.
The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church in Norfolk at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 1st, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the in his name.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 30, 2020