Douglas Loucka Obituary
Douglas Loucka, age 57 passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019 with his loving daughter by his side. Doug grew up in the Kings Grant area in Virginia with his parents and siblings. He graduated from First Colonial High School and served in the United States Air Force. After his stint in the Air Force, Doug worked in landscaping and loved climbing trees. In May of 2006 Doug fell out of a 53 foot tree. After that fall he defeated the odds many times which allowed him to travel the world and he lived his life to the fullest. He settled down in the Seatack area blocks from the Beach where he loved to be. Doug is preceded in death by his parents James and Barbara Loucka and his loving dog â€˜Red Dogâ€™. He is survived by his Daughter and son-in-law Krystal and Matt Bray. His three favorite grandsons, Riley, Jameson and Finnegan Bray. He was also survived by his siblings Luke, Nelson and Susan as well as his two favorite nieces Jamie Hayami and Kaycee Loucka. A Memorial Service will be held at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel, Monday, March 18th, 2019 at 3:00 PM. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Virginia Beach Aquarium as that was Dougâ€™s favorite past time. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 16, 2019
