Douglas Paul Billington, 66, passed away on June 26, 2020 in the Heart Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Ossining, NY and raised in Cranford, NJ, Doug chose Norfolk, Virginia as his home when he was 19. At that time he started working for Teagle & Little, a creative printing company that set the gold standard for exceptional premium quality offset printing in Norfolk in the 1970s, 80s, & 90s. Doug worked there for 46 years. His passion for the art of printing helped many clients and creative freelance designers make their work shine with award-winning quality. It was a very exciting, creative time in the printing industry, and Doug, a consummate professional, thrived on that energy and spirit.Known for his signature red baseball hat, Doug was also a very talented photographer who enjoyed capturing animals in their natural settings. He spent many years fully exploring the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, in all four seasons, capturing images of the wildlife and landscape of this pristine, uninhabited refuge. He created five books showcasing the photography and journal writings of his adventures in Back Bay, and gave them as gifts at Christmas to friends and relatives. He credited his Dad, and their treasured vacations to coastal Maine, for teaching him to love nature in all of its magnificent glory.Doug was quite the pool shark too, another of his passions. He spent many an afternoon playing pool at Q-Master Billiards on Norview Avenue. He played in a pool league for many years, and always enjoyed the pro tournaments when they came to town. He had an extraordinary wit! In his own words, "I have a slightly offbeat, but absolutely harmless sense of humor (my family and friends understand this and make the appropriate allowances)." Mark Twain was his hero. Doug read and collected many a Mark Twain book. They shared a witty intelligence and appreciation of language. He loved Christmas and gift-giving, and he attached humorous post-it notes to all of his gifts to make them personal and unique. His famous "Doug's Christmas Cookies with Sprinkles" will be missed and never duplicated.Doug was predeceased by his mother, Marilyn Hoyt Billington and his father, George Frederic Billington. He is survived by his brother, Mark Alan Billington and his wife, Joellen, and their two children, Carl and Emma of Friday Harbor, WA; his stepmother, Catherine Billington of Mountainside, NJ; and his domestic partner of 35 years, Wilma Clark of Norfolk, VA; as well as many friends and colleagues.Doug was a quiet, private, humble, generous, good man and he will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge, 1324 Sandbridge Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 and condolences may be offered to the family at: