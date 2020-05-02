Douglas Peter DePow
1964 - 2020
Douglas Peter Depow, 56, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on April 25, 2020.

Born on January 18, 1964, in Patterson, NJ, he moved to Virginia Beach and spent most of his adult life here. He worked in construction specializing in concrete and later becoming an over the road truck driver.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Carolyn DePow; father, Robert DePow and wife, Kathy; mother, Joyce DePow; brother, Timothy DePow and his wife, Gina, and their children, Timmy and Nicholas; sister, Laura DePow and her daughter, Brianna; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert Agee and his wife, Karen; sister-in-law, Kathy Well and her husband, Stephen, and their children, Trevor and Lauren; and brother-in-law, Richard Agee.

No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
