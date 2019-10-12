The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Grove United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dreama Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dreama Bryan Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dreama Bryan Hudson Obituary
Dreama Bryan Hudson, 87, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, October 10, 2019 at home.

Born in Roanoke, she was the daughter of the late Nash and Clara Bryan. She was also predeceased by her husband, Walter A. Hudson, Jr., and her brother, Jimmy Bryan. Dreama retired from the City of Chesapeake, where she was a Warrant Bureau Supervisor for the Chesapeake Police Department. She was a long-time member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her children, Michael Ray Hudson (Becky) and Sue Pratt (Richard); grandchildren, Ashley Pratt and Troy Hudson; great-grandchildren, Savannah Pratt, Jaxon Gorman, Callen Hudson, and one more on the way! She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Jordan and Darlene Ashley.

The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Rev. David Peterson will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Health Foundation, 736 Battlefield Blvd., North, Chesapeake, VA 23320.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dreama's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now