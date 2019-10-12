|
|
Dreama Bryan Hudson, 87, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, October 10, 2019 at home.
Born in Roanoke, she was the daughter of the late Nash and Clara Bryan. She was also predeceased by her husband, Walter A. Hudson, Jr., and her brother, Jimmy Bryan. Dreama retired from the City of Chesapeake, where she was a Warrant Bureau Supervisor for the Chesapeake Police Department. She was a long-time member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Michael Ray Hudson (Becky) and Sue Pratt (Richard); grandchildren, Ashley Pratt and Troy Hudson; great-grandchildren, Savannah Pratt, Jaxon Gorman, Callen Hudson, and one more on the way! She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Jordan and Darlene Ashley.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Rev. David Peterson will officiate. The interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesapeake Health Foundation, 736 Battlefield Blvd., North, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 12, 2019