Home
Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Drema Coffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drema M. Coffman


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Drema M. Coffman Obituary
Drema M. Coffman, 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, with her children by her side.Drema was born on Feb. 7, 1948, in Princewick, WV. She was the eldest daughter of the late Ernest and Hazel Basham. Drema first moved to Maryland then finally settling in Virginia Beach, VA. She worked for Cardinal Health Care for nearly 45 years before retiring allowing her more spend time with her family. Drema was married for nearly 40 years to Richard C. Coffman, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind many grieving loved ones; Son, Joseph D. Coffman; Daughter, Michelle L. Coffman; Step-children, Joseph M. Coffman (Connie) and Theresa L. Lampros (Shawn); Grandchildren, Deanna, Richie, Finny, Brooke, Nathan and Mason; 3 Great-Grandchildren, James, Samuel, and Harrison; Sisters, Sandy Peterson-Egnor, Linda Smith (James), and Karen Worley (Ken), many nieces and nephews; along with many other relatives and loving friends.The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 8th, from 6pm to 8pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. The funeral service will be at 12pm on Saturday, Feb. 9th, at Hollomon-Brown Princess Anne location with the burial following at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.