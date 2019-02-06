Drema M. Coffman, 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, with her children by her side.Drema was born on Feb. 7, 1948, in Princewick, WV. She was the eldest daughter of the late Ernest and Hazel Basham. Drema first moved to Maryland then finally settling in Virginia Beach, VA. She worked for Cardinal Health Care for nearly 45 years before retiring allowing her more spend time with her family. Drema was married for nearly 40 years to Richard C. Coffman, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind many grieving loved ones; Son, Joseph D. Coffman; Daughter, Michelle L. Coffman; Step-children, Joseph M. Coffman (Connie) and Theresa L. Lampros (Shawn); Grandchildren, Deanna, Richie, Finny, Brooke, Nathan and Mason; 3 Great-Grandchildren, James, Samuel, and Harrison; Sisters, Sandy Peterson-Egnor, Linda Smith (James), and Karen Worley (Ken), many nieces and nephews; along with many other relatives and loving friends.The family will receive friends on Friday, Feb. 8th, from 6pm to 8pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel. The funeral service will be at 12pm on Saturday, Feb. 9th, at Hollomon-Brown Princess Anne location with the burial following at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary