Duane Darrell Trowbridge Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane Darrell Trowbridge, Sr., 88, died on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on September 19, 1931 to the late, Gerald and Norma Trowbridge. He was also predeceased by his son, Duane D. "Buddy" Trowbridge, Jr; daughter, Deborah Diane Trowbridge; sister, Sandy Trowbridge; and brothers, Kenny and Barry Trowbridge. He resided in the Westhaven section of Portsmouth before moving to the Chesapeake Beach section of Virginia Beach.

He was in the United States Marine Corps where he served in Korea from 1950-51 and received two purple hearts (for being wounded in combat) and numerous other medals.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Riccitelli Trowbridge; daughter, Teresa Ann Trowbridge Gower (Anthony Willis); granddaughter, Mary Ann Gower; sisters-in-law, Toni Radford of New Church, VA and Rosemarie Doshier (Steve) of East Lake, NC.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk. Public viewing hours are 10 AM to 4 PM on Friday at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy Triangle, VA 22172.

Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved