Duane Darrell Trowbridge, Sr., 88, died on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on September 19, 1931 to the late, Gerald and Norma Trowbridge. He was also predeceased by his son, Duane D. "Buddy" Trowbridge, Jr; daughter, Deborah Diane Trowbridge; sister, Sandy Trowbridge; and brothers, Kenny and Barry Trowbridge. He resided in the Westhaven section of Portsmouth before moving to the Chesapeake Beach section of Virginia Beach.
He was in the United States Marine Corps where he served in Korea from 1950-51 and received two purple hearts (for being wounded in combat) and numerous other medals.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia Riccitelli Trowbridge; daughter, Teresa Ann Trowbridge Gower (Anthony Willis); granddaughter, Mary Ann Gower; sisters-in-law, Toni Radford of New Church, VA and Rosemarie Doshier (Steve) of East Lake, NC.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk. Public viewing hours are 10 AM to 4 PM on Friday at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy Triangle, VA 22172.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.