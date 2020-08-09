1/1
Duane Leroy Hass
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Duane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duane L. Hass, 92, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Albert and Dillis Hass and a daughter, Laurel Cocco.

He retired from State Farm Insurance Co. in 1994. He and Joan traveled to all fifty states, twice to Alaska. They even been to Artic Circle and trips to Norway Cyprus and Egypt.

Duane is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Hass; son, Derek Hass of Virginia Beach; daughter, Linden Cabral of Chesapeake, VA and sister, Lois Adams of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Melissa Cocco Miller and Michelle Cocco both of Baltimore, MD Zachary and Riley Cabral of Chesapeake, VA and one great grandson, Austin Miller.

Memorial donations may be made to Operation Smiles, 3641 Faculty Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or to Lake Prince Woods Benevolent Fund, 100 Anna Goode, Suffolk, VA 23434. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
Joan, Linden, and Derek, I'm so sorry for your loss and you are in my thoughts and prayers. In the short time I've known your family it was clear that Duane was a wonderful husband and father and will be missed. If there's anything at all you need please don't hesitate to call me.
Mark Besterci
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved