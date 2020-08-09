Duane L. Hass, 92, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Albert and Dillis Hass and a daughter, Laurel Cocco.
He retired from State Farm Insurance Co. in 1994. He and Joan traveled to all fifty states, twice to Alaska. They even been to Artic Circle and trips to Norway Cyprus and Egypt.
Duane is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joan Hass; son, Derek Hass of Virginia Beach; daughter, Linden Cabral of Chesapeake, VA and sister, Lois Adams of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Melissa Cocco Miller and Michelle Cocco both of Baltimore, MD Zachary and Riley Cabral of Chesapeake, VA and one great grandson, Austin Miller.
Memorial donations may be made to Operation Smiles, 3641 Faculty Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or to Lake Prince Woods Benevolent Fund, 100 Anna Goode, Suffolk, VA 23434. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.