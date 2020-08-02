1/2
Duke Allen
Duke, of Norfolk, VA, died peacefully, July 27, 2020, among family. He was born in Cheyenne, WY, on Sept. 20, 1941 and was preceded in death by his wife, Carolee; parents, George and Laura; brother, Larry; and step-son, Todd Varnell. Duke was a career Navy (Vietnam) veteran who enjoyed membership in numerous organizations such as the Shriners, Mayflower Society, Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and Tidewater Pipes and Drums, and he was an honorary Chesapeake Deputy Sheriff. An active member of the Mission Church, Duke will be interred at Punchbowl National Cemetery, Hawaii.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Ken (John); daughter, Kristen (Deb); step-son, Greg Varnell (Donna); and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Khedive Transportation Fund, Shriners Khedive Temple, 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
July 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kim Barnes
Friend
