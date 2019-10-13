The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
(804) 288-3013
Durwood Allen Perkins III Obituary
57, passed September 26, 2019. Allen was a Norfolk native, he resided in Goochland. His career was a CPA.

He is survived by his children, David, Daniel, and Andrew, and their mother Lisa, his brother Keith (Lynn), two half-sisters LeeAnne Hockey (Geoff) and Heather Price (Thad), his mother, Gayle B. Richardson; father, Durwood Allen Perkins Jr (Anne).; and devoted companion, Mary Ann Wright.

A service was held Monday, October 7, 2019 at Woody's Funeral home, followed by burial at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
