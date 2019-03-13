Dustin (Dusty) Turner, 58 of VB, VA, formerly of Palestine, IL; died at 4:50am on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. He was born July 27, 1960 in Sullivan. IN, the son of Bill Turner and Moonyeen Turner. He grew up in the rural Palestine area and was a 1978 graduate of Hutsonville High School. Much of Dusty's life was spent in the healthcare industry. He worked in the maintenance Dept. at Crawford Memorial Hospital in Robinson, IL for 22 years before moving to Ohio where he became maintenance Director of the Glendora Nursing and Rehab Center in Wooster, OH. It is there that he met and married Sandy (Ault) Turner his wife who survives. The last few years found him working as the Maintenance Director for the Memory Center in Virginia Beach, VA, a job he truly treasured. Friends and family will remember Dusty's unique charm and infectious laugh. He was a delight to be around, and even as his health began to deteriorate, he never lost his special sense of humor.He is survived by his sons - Daron (Rhonda) Turner, Devin, (Jennifer) Turner, daughters - Micheala and Allison Turner and several grandchildren, and his parents and one sister Stacy Staley. He was preceded in death by his son, Derek Turner. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary