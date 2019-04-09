|
|
Dutch Ann Farley, affectionately known as â€œNanaâ€, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was a strong woman, devoted wife, loving mother, and nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nanaâ€™s famous saying at family gatherings â€œYOU KNOW I CREATED ALL THISâ€. She was born in Bluefield, WV to the late Easton and Kathleen Burgess Baughman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles O. Farley, her daughter, Kimberly B. Felton and two brothers, Johnny W. and Robert E. Baughman.She is survived by a daughter, Dona Didio (Jerry); two sons, Charles Farley III and Eric Farley; six grandchildren, Devin Farley (Jennifer), David Balestra (Theresa), Jarrod Balestra (Melissa), Eric Farley, Jr. (Jenna), Kyle Didio and Anthony Didio; seven great grandchildren, Stephanie, Leland, Breanna, Caleigh, Ethen, Tristan and Raiden.A funeral service will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, April 10 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Tom Potter. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 7-8 PM. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019