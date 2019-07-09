The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Dabar Christian Center
137 George Washington Highway
Chesapeake,, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Dabar Christian Center
137 George Washington Highway
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Dwayne A. Owens Obituary
On Thursday, July 4, 2019, a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, Dwayne Antwion Owens, slipped into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He is preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Lee Owens; father, George Wilson, Jr.; and sisters, Maxine Shorts and Bernadine Kelley. He is survived by his wife, LaRana; his daughter, Mia; his siblings, Barbara Davis, James Owens (Nancy), George Wilson, III and Iris Phelps-Perry; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble at Metropolitan Funeral Service (Berkley) on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. A second viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with a funeral service to follow, will occur on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Dabar Christian Center located at 137 George Washington Highway, North, Chesapeake, Virginia 23323 (across from 7-11).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 9, 2019
