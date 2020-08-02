Dwayne Lassiter passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to James E. Lassiter, Sr., and the late Frances Cox Lassiter. Dwayne leave to cherish his memory his father James E Lassiter SR; one sister, Donna L. McClain; four brothers, James E. Lassiter ,Jr. (Rhonda),Sheldon Lassiter (Annette), Terry Lassiter (Sharon) and Darren Lassiter (Jean);two nieces, Latanya Burnett (Reginald) and Sheena Lassiter; three nephews, Derrick McClain, James E Lassiter, III and Durrell McClain (Tiffany);one uncle Norman Cox (Lorna);one aunt, Bernice Cox; his adopted family ,Karl, Patte , Jonathan (Melissa) and Katie Elder and a host of great nieces and nephews. Dwayne is preceded in death by his mother, Frances C. Lassiter and sister, Sandra L. Grantum.Graveside service Roosevelt Gardens ,1101 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake on 08/05/2020 11:00 a.m.



