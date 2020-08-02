1/1
Dwayne J. Lassiter
Dwayne Lassiter passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 28,2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to James E. Lassiter, Sr., and the late Frances Cox Lassiter. Dwayne leave to cherish his memory his father James E Lassiter SR; one sister, Donna L. McClain; four brothers, James E. Lassiter ,Jr. (Rhonda),Sheldon Lassiter (Annette), Terry Lassiter (Sharon) and Darren Lassiter (Jean);two nieces, Latanya Burnett (Reginald) and Sheena Lassiter; three nephews, Derrick McClain, James E Lassiter, III and Durrell McClain (Tiffany);one uncle Norman Cox (Lorna);one aunt, Bernice Cox; his adopted family ,Karl, Patte , Jonathan (Melissa) and Katie Elder and a host of great nieces and nephews. Dwayne is preceded in death by his mother, Frances C. Lassiter and sister, Sandra L. Grantum.Graveside service Roosevelt Gardens ,1101 Campostella Rd, Chesapeake on 08/05/2020 11:00 a.m.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Gardens
July 31, 2020
Robin Yarbrough
Family
July 31, 2020
My hear goes out to you all and to everyone who loved Dwayne. This is such a huge loss. My deepest condolences on his loss. He was truly a special person who will be solely missed. I wish I could be there to comfort you all as you grieve. I am holding you all in my heart. as you all go through this difficult time, remember that you all are loved.
Deborah Dew Davis & Family
DEBORAH DAVIS
Family
