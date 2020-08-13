Dwight E Booker departed this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1954 to Virginia Geraldine Booker in Portsmouth, Virginia. Dwight is a Portsmouth native and graduate from I. C. Norcom High School. After graduation, Dwight took a job with the city of Portsmouth as a public utilities worker. He remained with the city of Portsmouth for 32 years before retiring. He met and subsequently married Gilda Booker in 1984. They lived in Chesapeake, VA and remained happily married until his farewell. He was a loving husband, devoted family man to his children and a Master Chess player. He loved to give family and friends words of wisdom!



Dwight leaves to cherish his loving memory; his wife, Gilda of Chesapeake; daughters, Ebony Booker of Chesapeake, Tanisha Hinton (Quavadis) of Chesapeake; son, Robert Booker of Chesapeake, VA; brothers, Walter Booker of Portsmouth and the late Larry Booker of Portsmouth; sisters, Gloria King of Fredericksburg, VA, Kim Ingram of Maryland, the late Marie Booker of Portsmouth; aunts, Juanita Crawford of North Carolina and Rosa Lee Long of Portsmouth; seven grandchildren, Dontavious Booker, Antanae Booker, Janiya Brown, Rashad Hinton, Micah Hinton and Skylar Hinton; and a host of relatives and friends.



A service will be held on Satuday, August 15 at 11am in Steele-Bullock Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store