I'm sorry to hear the passing of Mr. Bowyer. I was respected him and his leadership. I have a few stories about his time as Superintendent. When I was an assistant principal at Great Neck MS. We did not have AC and the PTA was pushing hard to get it. We kept thermometers in the classroom on the second floor to track temperatures. One day in early June it got hot and he called and asked the temperatures. He made the decision to get the students out of school and send them home. NO ONE would ever dared to send students home but he did and eventually he pushed to get AC in Great Neck MS. We will be dearly missed. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family.

Mike Disharoon

Friend