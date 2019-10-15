The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads U.M.C.
1800 Rodman Ave.
E. Harvey Bright


1948 - 2019
E. Harvey Bright Obituary
E. Harvey Bright, 71, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Greenville, North Carolina on May 16, 1948 to the late, Ed and Margaret Bright. He was also predeceased by his brother, Guy Bright. Harvey was a graduate of Old Dominion University and a member of Crossroads U.M.C. He retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard with 44 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Tricia Bright; children, Jimmy Bright (Shannon) Tiffany Bright, Michael Bright, Michelle Becerra (Joe) five grandchildren; Hannah Bright, Kailee Bright, Mallison Bright, Adelyn Bright and Gabriel Becerra; and two great grandchildren; Haven and Ryder.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Crossroads U.M.C., 1800 Rodman Ave. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Please join the family for an "Aloha" visitation from 6-7:30 PM Wednesday evening at Sturtevant Funeral Home Bennetts Creek, 2690 Bridge Rd, Suffolk. You are encouraged to wear Hawaiian attire. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to www.alz.org/seva or Crossroads U.M.C. Condolences may be made online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 15, 2019
