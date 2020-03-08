|
|
Elmer Ray Etheridge, age 90, of Shawboro, NC went to be with the Lord Friday, March 6, 2020 at Chesapeake Medical Center. Mr. Etheridge was born April 27, 1929 in Currituck County to the late Horace Doc Etheridge, Sr. and Annie Mae Gregory Etheridge. He graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law. He was a retired private practice attorney in Elizabeth City and served as the Prosecuting Attorney for Camden County for years. He served in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Hall Masonic Lodge 53 AF & AM. A historian and genealogist, he was an enthusiast of all things related to the War Between the States.
He is survived by a brother, Fred G. Etheridge and wife Mary "Kitty" of Shawboro, NC; niece and caregiver, Mary E. Wallace and husband Kenneth of Shiloh, NC; niece, Katherine E. Jenkins and husband Josh of Clayton, NC; great nieces, Mary Elizabeth Wallace and Lily Jenkins; and great-nephew, Kenneth Nathaniel Wallace.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Royal officiating. Burial will be at the family cemetery in Shawboro, NC. The family will receive friends at his brother's home, 846 Shawboro Road, Shawboro, NC and immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Building and Grounds Fund, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Etheridge family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020