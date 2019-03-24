was granted eternal peace on March 21, 2019. He was born in Richmond, Va., the son of the late Stasia Doyle Spurr of County Wexford, Ireland. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marjorie Chapura Spurr; a sister, Nancy Louise Hollenbach; children, Marjorie Spurr Adkins, Ellen Marie Nun (Craig), Andrew Thomas Spurr, David Matthew Spurr (Jenette); and grandsons, Jacob Geris Nun, Joseph Doyle Spurr and Kealan Mergen Spurr. Buddy was an accomplished watercolor artist, who exhibited his work in various local and regional venues. Before retiring, he made his living in the world of information systems and worked for various organizations as a programmer, systems analyst and project leader. He was proud of being a U.S. Marine and of being of Irish descent. He loved to joke with people and could take as much as he gave. But he was known to remark that his family was his everything. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blileyâ€™s, 6900 Hull Street Road. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, at St. Edwardâ€™s Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Road, Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the . Semper Fi. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary